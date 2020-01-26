Chief Election Officer cautions about converging around polling stations

Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield yesterday announced that there will be approximately 2500 polling stations on Elections Day and he cautioned about the converging of persons around these.

He said that the commission will “soon” meet with representatives of the various contesting parties to discuss the issue.

Lowenfield reminded that it is illegal for any individual to be closer than 200 yards to any polling station. He said anyone who is found annoying, molesting or otherwise interfering with voters can be sentenced to six months imprisonment or fined a sum of $65,000.