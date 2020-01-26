Gov’t says taking steps to counter any coronavirus cases

The Guyana Government in collaboration with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) is currently preparing counter-measures to prevent any outbreak of the coronavirus that has killed dozens in China and created international concerns about its spread.

This announcement was made on Friday by Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr Karen Gordon.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in a release yesterday said that Dr Gordon has assured that the country’s Port Health officials have been alerted and sensitised on how to spot “signs and symptoms” of the malady. She added that so far, a screening tool – a questionnaire used to gather detailed information on the onset and natural course of illnesses of persons suspected of having coronavirus – has been developed.