Q&A: Meshach Andres Pierre

Meshach Pierre is a conservation biologist by training, but aims to be an interdisciplinary social and ecological scientist. He started travelling at any early age, having spent some of his childhood growing up in the British Virgin Islands. The rest of his life has been based all throughout Guyana, mostly travelling for work, which included studying large mammal populations, bird distributions and the coexistence between humans and wildlife in the interior of Guyana. According to Pierre, he has had anxiety for most, if not all of his life, but has been undergoing formal therapy since 2014. When not in the field, he enjoys music, particularly that of Radiohead, although he is always finding new bands (and music) to enjoy.

TWR: Writing, like art and music, is considered to be therapeutic. What has been your relationship with the arts as a form of healing?

MP: I enjoy the arts quite a bit and I have a mixed relationship with them. I find the process of creating as stressful as it is enjoyable– like writing this piece took me ages– but I definitely enjoy having created. For me both the consumption and creation of art involve some sort of self-reflection, which I find quite healthy. I used to write poetry and draw when I was younger but I’ve transitioned to photographing, playing and listening to music. I tend to feel uneasy if I don’t create something. I also have an intimate relationship with music and it’s been quite important throughout my life as a way of processing and dealing with events in my life.

TWR: Are there any coping mechanisms you can share for dealing with anxiety inducing situations?

MP: Anxiety is different for everyone, and the mechanisms for dealing with it can be too, so it’s best to explore different techniques, preferably with a therapist as a guide. For me, I’ve found breathing exercises and meditation to be quite helpful. There are short exercises that one can find online to try out. I learned mine from the therapists I’ve had. Two that work well for me are the calming breathing and centring exercises. I also learned to recognise and label unhelpful thoughts to stop rumination (going over the same unhealthy thoughts over and over). I also found that getting out in nature works quite a bit. There are proven benefits of nature for one’s

personal wellbeing and I used to take quite a few walks when I lived in the UK.

TWR: As a conservation biologist you must have had plenty of unique experiences in the field, perhaps some moments so special, it left you at a loss for words. Are there any that readily come to mind?

MP: Definitely. There’s one experience that I consider an important reminder of how intertwined human lives and experiences are in the work that we do (and why I’d like to pursue interdisciplinary research in the future). I once attended a meeting and while speaking to a toshao he told me he had to sell some birds to make the money to come out to attend and have his voice heard. It was a reminder that I can have my idealistic values but I come from a different place and have to come to understand the realities of people’s lives in the places that I work before judging their decisions.

TWR: What’s one thing you’ve learnt from your extensive travels that has left a lasting impact?

MP: One thing I’ve learned is that while there are differences there are often many, sometimes unexpected similarities between our lives. This one is also conservation related, but on a field trip in the UK the managers for a national park there taught us that one of their challenges was towing the line between respecting cultural practices and conserving nature, which is a challenge in so many places, but I’d just never imagined it being one in the developed United Kingdom. I’ve had so many other experiences like that connecting with people, learning about their personal stories and the similarities and differences we share.

TWR: One perhaps lesser known thing about you is that you started an Instagram page called Trees of Guyana, which quite hilariously features tree puns, and promises “candid and beleafable moments and thoughts from trees in Guyana”. Where did the inspiration for that come from? Do you see yourself possibly expanding on that concept?

MP: That’s so funny – That page started as an out there secret joke (and parody of Humans of New York/Guyana). The joke was to see how long it would last before someone called me out on it. Someone did actually, but just because they knew where I was when I was posting. I haven’t posted in ages but I need to get back to coming up with new posts for that page. Thank you for reminding me about it! I don’t necessarily see myself expanding on Trees of Guyana but whenever some other insane ideas come up I might make something new.

TWR: Are you working on any other projects currently?

MP: At the moment my focus is on the academic part of my life. I am currently applying to go to school again later this year. Fingers crossed I get in. Other than that, I’m doing some analyses and writing for scientific projects I’ve worked on in the past few years. In terms of art, I haven’t been very active but I plan to create more photography. I’m currently planning one series of photos with a mental health theme that’s a departure from the usual kinds of images I take, but that’s as much as I’d like to give away about that. I prefer to show than tell and I still have to make the images!

TWR: Where we can find your work?

MP: My photography is up on my Instagram page (@meshachpierre). I sometimes share thoughts on the image-making process in the captions. I have a small YouTube page that I’ve posted a few short videos and documentaries on. I also run a blog called Guianensis on WordPress that I almost never post to. It’s a mix of just about anything that comes to my mind and so far I’ve posted a review on an art event, a reflection on an experience attending a conference and my experience making a short video. I mean to post more, and have many in the drafts so maybe this exposure will be the push I need to make more content.

TWR: Are there any blogs/additional writing resources you’d like to recommend to readers in the way of culture or the arts?

P: Carinya Sharples and Vidyaratha Kissoon’s blogs are two that I follow. Carinya is no longer based in Guyana, but she made wonderful content during her time here. Apart from that, I’d recommend following some Guyanese artists on social media, like A-Tayjah (@a_tayjah), Michael Lam (@michaellam), Pekahiah (@pekahiahart), and Gavin Mendonca (@cerolerock). Those are just a few names that come to mind – there are too many to list!