TNM can cure political disease afflicting Guyana, presidential candidate Dr Asha Kissoon says

Presidential candidate of The New Movement (TNM) Dr Asha Kissoon believes that her party is the cure to the political disease that has been plaguing Guyana.

The single mother of a young boy, Kissoon said it was everything she saw wrong in her everyday life that pushed her to enter politics.

“I go to the market to buy greens and I don’t feel safe, I am looking around and wondering if somebody is going to rob me,” she told The Weekend in a recent interview. “I get in a bus and I am not safe. The driver is speeding, music is too loud, the conductor can’t conduct himself properly. I go into my workplace, Sophia Health Centre, and I am scared I can’t keep money on me because we are getting robbed all the time.