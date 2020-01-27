Stabbed Linden girl remains in serious condition

The student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School who was stabbed on Thursday by a fellow student remains in the hospital and her condition is still regarded as critical.

Her brother last night told this newspaper that his sister is unable to eat and is being fed intravenously. He explained that while she is in a critical state, she has shown improvement and has been speaking. Nonetheless, he stated that she is unable to move around due to her injuries and for the moment she is confined to her bed.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander of Region 10, Hugh Winter last night told Stabroek News that one of the two arrested students remains in custody and they will be seeking legal advice today. Winter said that investigators will complete the case file and forward the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice. The student was stabbed in the back by her schoolmate during a fight not far from the school.

Two sisters were arrested in connection with the stabbing of the student.

Reports indicate that the teen suffered a broken rib and injuries to her stomach, lung and spleen.

The mother had related to Stabroek News that only on Friday she was shown a video in which a male student took the hand of the other female student who fought with her daughter and slapped her daughter, this she said was how the fight began.

She went on to say that she received information that when her daughter was stabbed she was asking passing taxi drivers for help to be taken to the hospital and she was ignored. “The tool was already in this child back, until she fell then the woman put her in a passing vehicle and took her to the hospital,” the mother said.