$500,000 bail for taxi driver accused of aiding El Dorado Trading murder suspect

Keith McKenzie, the taxi driver who was charged with being one of the three accessories to the murder of gold miner Deon Stoll, secured bail yesterday.

Following partial disclosure of evidence in relation to the murder of Stoll, who was shot and killed last October after armed bandits attempted to rob him outside of El Dorado Trad-ing in Newtown, Kitty, he was granted $500,000 bail by the High Court yesterday.

At his arraignment, McKenzie’s attorney, George Thomas, had told the court that he was merely hired without knowledge of the crime during the group’s first appearance before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. He was granted bail with the condition that he lodge his passport with the court and report to the police once per week.