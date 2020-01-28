Bosai testing tailings pond ahead of crucial EPA inspection

The operations of the Linden-based Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) remained at a virtual stand-still up to yesterday as the company made final preparations to test the modifications made to its tailings pond.

Once this testing is done, the facility will be ready for inspection by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

EPA Executive Director Dr. Vincent Adams had said last Thursday that the Chinese bauxite company was working to have all works completed by Friday, January 24th, 2020, after which an inspection would be carried out by the EPA before it decides whether to rescind the cease work order it imposed on Bosai on January 10th.