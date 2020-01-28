CH&PA cautions about squatting

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is calling on persons to desist from occupying vacant, State-owned lands, and to ignore rumours that the Authority is currently allocating lands in Sophia and Cummings Lodge for $100,000.

These declarations were made during a press conference held by the Authority yesterday.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Annette Ferguson, told media personnel yesterday that she received a call from someone seeking to verify information passed to them. The person, a resident of West Coast Demerara, reportedly told the minister that they had been informed that the CH&PA is allocating lots in Sophia, and that an allocation could be obtained by going to the Authority with $100,000.