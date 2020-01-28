Guyana News

CH&PA cautions about squatting

Minister within the Ministry of Communities, with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson (right) and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority Lelon Saul. (DPI photo)
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is calling on persons to desist from occupying vacant, State-owned lands, and to ignore rumours that the Authority is currently allocating lands in Sophia and Cummings Lodge for $100,000.

These declarations were made during a press conference held by the Authority yesterday.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Annette Ferguson, told media personnel yesterday that she received a call from someone seeking to verify information passed to them. The person, a resident of West Coast Demerara, reportedly told the minister that they had been informed that the CH&PA is allocating lots in Sophia, and that an allocation could be obtained by going to the Authority with $100,000.