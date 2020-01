A fire of unknown origin this afternoon ravaged the District Ultra Lounge at the Giftland Mall’s Strip and co-owner Sean Major estimated the resulting losses to be in the vicinity of $45 million.

The fire reportedly started around 1.23 pm inside of the club, which was closed at the time.

The management of Giftland Mall in a statement today said that the fire was extinguished within seven minutes by a first responder team attached to the mall.