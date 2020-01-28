Removal of Berbice River blockage hinges on resolution of issues or arbitration pact

The Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) will only allow the resumption of Rusal-run Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc’s (BCGI) traffic in the Berbice River if the company moves to resolve outstanding labour issues or signs an arbitration agreement, General Secretary Lincoln Lewis said yesterday.

Lewis made the declaration after he and other union representatives met yesterday with Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle at the Department of Labour, where they reiterated their position.

At the meeting, Lewis told Stabroek News, the Labour Department indicated that it would work to ensure that recently laid off BCGI workers are reinstated, on the condition that they remove a barrier that has been erected across the Berbice River in order to prevent vessels from entering or leaving the mining site at Aroaima.