Suspect’s boyfriend held over fatal Breda St stabbing

The police have arrested one person in connection with the death of Latoya Haywood, who was stabbed on Christmas morning and succumbed to her injuries last Thursday afternoon at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

Region Four Commander Edgar Thomas confirmed to Stabroek News that on Saturday the boyfriend of the suspect was arrested and up to last evening (Monday evening) was still in police custody assisting with their investigations. However, the suspect remains on the run.

An autopsy was performed on the body of Haywood yesterday by state pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh.