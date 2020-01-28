Brian Lara’s wicket the best of the 500 – Permaul

It’s Lara’s.

So said Veerasammy Permaul, who last week took his 500th wicket in first class cricket playing for the Guyana Jaguars against the Trinidad and Tobago red Force team at the National Stadium at Providence.

Now with 502 wickets from 116 first-class matches, Permaul cherishes the wicket of world record holder Brian Lara as his most prized wicket.

“I would say Brian Lara,” he told Stabroek Sports in an interview.

“In my second year of Regional Cricket I had him caught and bowled,” Permaul said of his most famous dismissal.