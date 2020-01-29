Accused in teen miner’s murder freed due to lack of evidence -after almost 10 years in jail

Owing to insufficient evidence, Justice Sandil Kissoon yesterday threw out a murder charge laid against Sherland Joseph and Lowell Hope, who have spent almost a decade behind bars on the allegation that they killed Port Kaituma teen Kennedy Creame

Conceding that there was indeed not enough evidence for the men to be placed on trial, Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy had no objections to the motion-to-quash that was brought by defence attorney Maxwell McKay.

When the case was called yesterday morning, McKay, citing a number of case law authorities, made an application for the proceedings against his clients to be quashed, arguing that there was insufficient evidence for the case to have been tried before a jury.