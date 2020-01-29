Final voters list to be certified today

Following nine contentious months and one court action, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will today be certifying the Official List of Electors (OLE) with 661,028 names. This list is expected to be made public by the statutory deadline of February 1.

Notably neither side of the commission appears to be content with this OLE as opposition-nominated commissioners are dissatisfied that data garnered through the House-to-House registration (HtH) has been included while government-nominated commissioners maintain that the list is significantly bloated.

“Clearly we are going forward with a bloated list because there is no circumstance under which a population of 750,000 plus with a school population of approximately 200,000 can produce a voters list of 661,000,” government-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander told reporters yesterday.