Guyana makes gains in aviation compliance

Following significant gains in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) believes the foundation has been laid for Guyana to attain Category 1 status from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States and preliminary discussions have started.

GCAA Director General Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Egbert Field yesterday explained that the agency has commenced discussions with the FAA on what needs to be done for the country to attain the Category 1 status and the US body has signalled its willingness to assist.

“They responded and did say they are willing to assist us to move into or to attain Category 1 status. To do that, they are willing to send a team as soon as we give them the ‘ok’ to assess our situation, to assess where we are so that if there are any gaps, we can fill them but we are at a level now that we can move towards talking to the FAA about Category 1,” Field yesterday said during a press conference held at the GCAA headquarters.