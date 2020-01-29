Guyana ready for coronavirus

Although Guyana’s risk for the presence of the mysterious new coronavirus is relatively “low,” health authorities yesterday assured that the country is “ready and equipped” in the event of an infection.

At a news conference held by the Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence stated that the country is “prepared and equipped with what is needed to handle a situation” should one arise. This includes collaboration with PAHO/WHO, immigration authorities, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and other agencies.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud, who was present at the encounter, said that screening has started at the various ports of entry across the country, including the Eugene F Correia Inter-national Airport and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, where the ministry has been sensitising officials on how to deal with suspected cases.