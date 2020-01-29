Online petition launched for liberalisation of telecoms sector

An online petition, Change.org, is calling for the liberalisation of the telecoms sector in Guyana in an effort to loosen the grip of what it sees as an inefficient telecoms monopoly.

A Digicel Guyana release yesterday stated that the petition has been gaining a lot of attention online boasting over 4,000 signatures to date and the plans are to have it sent to all political parties contesting the elections by 8th February.

Digicel has pressed the Guyana Government for years for an end to the monopoly in the telecoms sector held by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph.