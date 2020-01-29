Police seeking trio over rape

Three men are wanted by the police for the offence of rape committed on separate occasions during last year in Linden.

In a wanted bulletin issued today, the Guyana Police Force said that Wayne Orlando Sauers, Tevin Richmond and Kelvin Mc Kenzie are wanted for rape committed during the period of May to September 2019.

Sauers, 30, whose last known address is 36 Stewart Path Christianburg, Wismar. Linden is wanted for rape. The incident is said to have occurred in May, 2019 at Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

Richmond, 26, whose last known address is South Amelia’s Ward, Linden is also wanted for rape which took place between May/June, 2019 at Phase 3 Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Meanwhile, Mc Kenzie, 53, whose last known address is 53 Mackstrad Blueberry Hill, Wismar Linden is wanted for rape which occurred sometime between September 28 and 29, 2019 at Buckton and Blue Lake Wismar, Linden.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the trio is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3351, 444-2429, 442-0759, 444-3512, 444-3297, 444-4222, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.