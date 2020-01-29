Timehri man wanted over fraudulent conversion

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Timehri, East Bank Demerara resident in connection with fraudulent conversion committed on another more than three years ago.

In a wanted bulletin issued today, the Guyana Police Force said that Jason Playter, whose last known address is Public Road, Timehri, EBD is wanted for fraudulent conversion committed on Dasrat Sugrim on October 18, 2016.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Playter is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 261-2760, 216-0254, 216-0251, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 229-2750, 227-1149, 226-7065, 225-6940, 226-9834, 911 or the nearest police station.