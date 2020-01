Two more charged over murder of `paper vendor

Two other suspects was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the murder of newspaper vendor Shawn Mannilall who was shot after armed bandits invaded his Essequibo Coast home more than two weeks ago.

Norlando Browne and John Li yesterday appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

They were charged jointly with three others for murdering Mannilall also known as ‘Paper Man’ on January 10th, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.