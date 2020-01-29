Trinidad: Police seek help in solving teacher’s murder

(Trinidad Express) School teacher Ashram Boodram would be laid to rest on Thursday, as investigators appeal for help in finding the gunman who ended his life.

Boodram, 50, was shot once in the chest by a man who robbed him of a bag containing cash. The incident occurred at Boodram’s Hibiscus Drive, Debe, home last Friday.

Police said Boodram exited his vehicle and was walking towards his unfinished house when he was ambushed at around 2pm.

His attacker grabbed the bag and shot him. He died while undergoing emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Boodram had earlier withdrawn the cash to pay workmen constructing a wall behind the house.

Investigators are attempting to retrieve surveillance camera footage from nearby homes.

Boodram’s relatives are also appealing to anyone with information to contact the police.

Boodram, who was not married and had no children, was a woodwork teacher at the Union Claxton Bay Secondary School.

Relatives described him as a soft spoken, kind hearted man.

A funeral service will be held at his family’s home in Woodland, followed by cremation at the Shore of Peace cremation site.