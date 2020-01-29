New Campbellville, North Ruimveldt secure lopsided wins

New Campbellville girls and North Ruimveldt boys
teams scored one-sided victories when the when the ExxonMobil U14 Secondary Schools football competition resumed yesterday.
Played at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, North Ruimveldt whipped Annandale 6-0, St. Mary’s crushed Plaisance Orphanage 4-1 and Lodge Secondary bested Ann’s Grove 3-1.
In the girls division, New Campbellville trounced Uitvlugt 8-0 while Dolphin dismissed Ann’s Grove 5-1.
Dolphin also gained a walkover from Annandale while Charlestown edged East Ruimveldt 3-2.