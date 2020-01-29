PMCC, Albion, RHC, TPCC, Blairmont advance to BCB/Lewison U15 playoffs

Following rounds three and four of the Berbice Cricket Board/Lewison General Store Under-15 tournament last weekend, Port Mourant Cricket Club (PMCC), Albion Permaul Trading and Distribution, Rose Hall Canje and Blairmont have advanced to the playoffs.

In Zone C, West Indies Under-16 batsman, Rampertab Ramnauth took centre stage with 179 not out and a record 265 that led PMCC to victories over Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes as well as Number 73 respectively.

At the relatively small Jai Hind Ground Ramnauth scored the first double century at this level in the Ancient County to lead PMCC to a record 447-run win over Number 73.