Reifer expected for Scorpions showdown

Barbados all-rounder, Raymon Reifer is set to rejoin Guyana Jaguars ahead of round four in the West Indies Championships. This is according to head coach, Esaun Crandon.

“Reif [Reifer] had a concussion in Barbados and he should be ok for the next game so most likely we will have him playing for us in the next game,” Crandon said.

The 28-year-old missed Jaguars’ third round home game against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force which they won by 219 runs and was under treatment and observation since being struck.