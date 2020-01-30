Starr Computers unveils multi-million $$ investment in local security solutions market

Starr Computers Chief Executive Officer Mike Mohan last Friday told Stabroek Business that the business-related opportunities that promise to derive from the country’s oil & gas sector must become available to Guyanese entrepreneurs, both at home and abroad.

Speaking with this newspaper shortly after the launch of the company’s multi-million dollar Chalmers Place information/ communication technology store, Mohan said that he saw the country’s oil & gas-related developmental direction as an opportunity that allowed for the creation of more space for Guyanese investors to make a more meaningful investment mark.

Mohan, whose STARR Computers complex has been one of the country’s high profile information technology companies for several years told Stabroek Business that the company’s new investment in a range of contemporary security-related equipment was a response to its interpretation of the priorities of both the public and private sectors in the period ahead.