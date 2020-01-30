NA woman in hiding after dousing husband with hot oil

A New Amsterdam, Berbice woman has going into hiding after she allegedly doused her husband with a pan of hot oil around 8 am today.

Devon Thomas, 38, a lecturer at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he has since been admitted. The man sustained serious burn injuries to his face, shoulder, stomach and belly.

Police are presently on the hunt for his wife.

The incident happened at the house the couple shared at Lot 4 Garrison Road, New Amsterdam.