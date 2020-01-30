Rosignol man accused of stealing car

A Rosignol man was remanded to prison after denying an armed robbery charge.

Malcom Henry, 32, of Lot 26 Bennadam, Rosig-nol, Berbice, was before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty when he denied the charge of armed robbery.

It is alleged that on January 25, at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, while in the company of others and while being armed with weapons; a firearm, cutlasses and knives, he stole a motorcar valued $800,000, property of Ramishwar Soodial.

The unrepresented man pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was remanded to prison after the Police Prosecutor, Delon Sullivan, told the Magistrate that Henry had given the police a different address, 72 ‘B’ Field Sophia, when he was arrested. Henry told the court that he sometimes lives with his child’s mother at the Sophia address.

The magistrate however did not change her mind about not granting bail and the matter was adjourned until February 19.