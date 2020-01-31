Dawndelion Holistic Herbal Store: Helping to push back the scourge of fake drugs

Dawn Skepmire believes that she is now in a place of comfort that she has been anticipating for much of her life. Two decades of residing in the United States and of studying and working there positioned her to return to Guyana in 2017 and to create an entrepreneurial pursuit that is as much a labour of love as it is a business venture.

Dawndelion Holistic Herbal Store has been trading at 12 Sussex Street, Charlestown since 2017 and the services that it offers is consistent with Dawn’s professional training in the United States. Apart from her qualifications as a Registered Nurse, Dawn is a graduate of the Institute of Chinese Herbology in Concorde, California. There she spent two years studying herbal medicine, learning how to diagnose and treat ailments, employing what we in Guyana commonly call ‘bush’ remedies.