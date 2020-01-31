A leader for oil-producer Guyana

27 not out today! Politics in a mini-bus

Oil-producer/Oil producing country.

Petro-State. Oil Rich. Just three appellations that the media and other countries will use to describe this Big Beautiful but frequently Blighted Birthplace of mine – Guyana.

That’s because oil is now being pumped up from the Atlantic Ocean’s bed deemed to be (maritime) Guyana. Oil and gas are now instantly touted to transform a sluggish economy which will, expectedly, impact positively the lives of the less than million citizens resident here.

Yes friends, citizens and strangers: oil revenues/earnings are projected to do what gold, bauxite, manganese, timber, sugar and rice never did! Despite those massive resources only a few – not the masses – benefited over past decades. So which government, led by which Leader, will be appropriate and necessary to administer, to fairly and expertly manage Guyana’s brand new Oil and Gas Economy? For the benefit of all?