Bridging Deed sells both patrimony and soul

This Column has finally been able to put its hands on the Bridging Deed referred to in Article 30 of the Petroleum Agreement signed by the APNU+AFC Government and Esso, Hess and CNOOC/Nexen. The Deed, is frightening in its intent and far too clever in its execution, signed more than one year after the oil companies had hit gold. Key players in the Deed, other than the oil companies are the ubiquitous Raphael Trotman, then Minister responsible for Petroleum and Sir Shridath Ramphal, described as the Escrow Agent and keeper of what is described as the Escrow Letter.

According to the Bridging Deed, Sir Shridath agreed to hold the Documents – circuitously described to have the meaning assigned to it in the Escrow Letter, but which is itself a closely guarded secret! It is unclear whether Sir Shridath performed any other functions in connection with the Bridging Deed or the Petroleum Agreement and how he was compensated but if he was paid by the Government of Guyana, it is hoped that in the cause of transparency, particulars of that arrangement will be shared with the Guyanese public.