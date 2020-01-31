Guyana stands to lose US$55b in bad oil deal

Producing statistics and calculations to show that Guyana has an oil deal far below global standards and will lose out on up to US$55 Billion over the 40-year period of the licence for the Stabroek Block, international corruption watchdog Global Witness has written to ExxonMobil urging a renegotiation.

“Exxon should renegotiate the Stabroek license so that Guyana obtains a fair deal,” a letter written by Senior Campaigner of the NGO, Jonathan Gant to ExxonMobil’s CEO Rod Henson stated as he asked the company to respond to a number of statements from an analysis done.

The data, according to Global Witness, will be used as it compiles a report on this country’s oil sector, which is to be published soon.