Guyana stands to lose US$55b in bad oil deal

-Global Witness tells ExxonMobil in letter

By

Producing statistics and calculations to show that Guyana has an oil deal far below global standards and  will lose out on up to  US$55 Billion over the 40-year period of the licence for the Stabroek Block, international corruption watchdog Global Witness has written to ExxonMobil urging a  renegotiation.

“Exxon should renegotiate the Stabroek license so that Guyana obtains a fair deal,”  a letter written by Senior Campaigner of the NGO, Jonathan Gant to ExxonMobil’s CEO Rod Henson stated as he asked the  company to respond to a number of statements from an analysis done.

The data, according to Global Witness, will be used as it compiles a report on this country’s oil sector, which is to be published soon.