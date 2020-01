Guyana is currently negotiating with the team of internationally renowned British chef Gordon Ramsey for a film project here, the British High Commission confirmed yesterday.

Public Affairs Officer at the British High Commission, Dillon Seetram, yesterday confirmed with the Stabroek News that Ramsey and a popular local café will be part of the collaboration.

He explained that while the High Commission was not a part of the arrangement, it was informed of Ramsay’s possible visit.