Conspiracies and diseases

Conspiracy theorists believe that many of humanity’s troubles are coordinated by a group of elites who run the world. They believe that this special group are only concerned with the preservation of their lives and that of their offspring and that they have been quietly plotting to eliminate the masses. But, is there any truth to this?

Often when celebrities die, even in accidents, conspiracy theorists believe it to orchestrated. We have heard about the ‘Illuminati,’ to which these elites are said to belong. It is supposedly a secret society where the world’s most powerful pledge allegiance and make sacrifices. Many celebrities are said to have gained their power and riches because of their allegiance to the ‘Illuminati.’ Many have also allegedly been killed by the group. Just last Sunday we lost basketball player Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash and I have already seen theories where some believe his death was no accident and of course the ‘Illuminati’ has also been blamed. Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Prince are a few others who these conspiracy theorists believe were murdered by the ‘Illuminati.’ Whether there is any truth about the power of this supposed group, or if it is just the delusions or desperate needs of people to explain what is often too puzzling or painful, I do not know.