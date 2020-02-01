Did Bosai achieve required standards for tailings pond?

Dear Editor,

Please refer to an article which appeared in Stabroek News’ issue of Thursday January 30, 2020: `EPA ‘generally pleased’ with new Bosai tailings pond’. What does that mean?

As far as I am aware there are certain indicators and standards based on certain scientific protocols to secure the integrity of such facilities; these have very high risks to the ecology of our natural environment. Instead of using words like: generally pleased, which makes the entire inspection subjective and unscientific, the report should specify whether or not Bosai has achieved required standards for the tailings pond based upon specific indicators and scientific measurements that are prescribed for such high-risk environmental facilities, particularly in developing countries that are extremely vulnerable to high levels of environmental degradation.

Yours faithfully,

Royston King