Koffee making big impression on the world stage

Dear Editor,

It is very heartening to see reggae music continuing to firmly establish itself on the international scene and gaining the recognition and respect it deserves for its positive influences. Reggae history was made last Sunday when 19 year old Makayla Simpson otherwise known as ‘Koffee’ won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, for her debut album entitled ‘Rapture’.

Koffee became the youngest reggae artist from Jamaica and the first Jamaican female artist to win a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Since taking to the music scene Koffee has taken the world by storm, with her lyrical dexterity and distinctive flow that she stamps boldly on every track she touches.

Signed to Columbia Records UK, Koffee released Rapture last year and it debuted at the top of the Billboard Reggae chart, and stayed there for 32 weeks. Other massive tracks to be found on the album include the dancehall inspired ‘Toast’, and ‘Ragamuffin’, which was done over a remake of the classic Real Rock Riddim.

Koffee may be little in stature and young in age, but she is making a big impression on the world stage with her abundant talent. With the likes of Chronixx, Protoje, Jesse Royal, Lila Ike, Iba Mahr, and Kabaka Pyramid leading what can arguably be referred to as a reggae revival movement, Reggae seems poised to be taken to new and higher heights. It is indeed refreshing to see that yet another generation of young reggae artists are taking charge of the reggae legacy pioneered by those gone before them in the likes of Bob Marley and The Wailers, Burning Spear, Steel Pulse and Third World to name a few.

Yours faithfully,

Richard Francois (DJ BIGZ)