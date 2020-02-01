Food and music: Eon John has the best of both worlds

Known as the Singing Chef, or in Europe as the Gourmet Musician, Eon John’s talent is serenading his audience with music and food and after doing this at restaurants around the globe, he has returned home to do the same.

Before he began starring in the kitchen, Eon was lead choir boy at St George’s Cathedral from 1972 to 1976 under the tutorship of Mr Bowen, a man he described as the “most frightening choir master”, though phenomenal at what he did.

Born and raised in East Ruimveldt, Eon spent the first ten years of his life here and when he was not in church singing in the choir or at school drumming on the desks, he was quite adventurous. He recalled sitting with boys his age making instruments, the guitar was one of them. He was four years old when he began remaking instruments. He recalled getting a toy guitar from a relative and though the strings strummed, they did not make a melody so he pulled them out and made better strings using catgut or polythene, which he wrapped a certain way to create the required sound.