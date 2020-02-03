Politicians need to tackle Guyana’s racial divide head-on

Guyana’s racial divide has to be dealt with frontally by politicians to swiftly see a healing as no one should be attacked for their political choices, says PPP/C prime ministerial candidate Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips, who says that he has faced scathing criticism over his choice to join the PPP/C.

“Sources of prejudice and discrimination are often rooted in particular historical and social contexts, and are shaped by institutional structures and practices. Seeking to change a population without dealing with these influences and without engaging the specific issues that shape intergroup relations are often futile,” the former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff told Stabroek News in a recent interview.

Phillips believes that as with this country’s commendable record for religious tolerance, if enough emphasis and resources are put towards a national programme for bridging the racial divide, this could be realised so that every person focuses on policies and not race at the next general elections in 2025.

“We should extrapolate the aspects of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and scrutinise success stories. We also, as a people, have to ensure that this elephant of racial divide in Guyana’s room is addressed strategically at all levels and in all spheres of our society,” he said.

“Every aspect of our society that provides essential services, whether it is education, health or security, must be strategically aligned to a national programme. We must educate ourselves about its importance. We must strengthen new and existing watchdog groups, and deliberately and pointedly diversify local and national institutions. We must continue to embrace international best-practices…” he added.

‘Human frailties’

Phillips, who turns 59 years old this year, said he believes that ethnic relations have been strained since the “genesis of Guyana” and he has experienced first-hand derogatory abuse from both Indo and Afro-Guyanese since joining the PPP/C.

But because he has seen an outpouring of support from both sides and understands that humans’ actions are rooted in their own experiences, he presses on with addressing issues pertaining to racial unity and holistic development of this county.

“As I have faced much criticisms from the black community, I have also received enormous support from the same community. Equally, I have received criticisms from other ethnic groups and I am fervently of the view that should I have joined another political party, I believe the loudest voices of criticism against me are emanating from a minority, those few who are bent on ensuring that this great country and its wonderful people continue to make retrograde steps. Because of our own human frailties, receiving criticism from others can be tough sometimes. It can often be hard to not feel insulted when your character is being attacked. But in the midst of criticism, I am an incurable optimist. I embrace the opportunity to hear the views of others. Criticism is too valuable a resource for it can give you pause and can be used to make you better,” he said.

Sometimes labelled “just a window dressing for the party” and branded a “token candidate” by critics, Phillips rubbished assertions that the PPP/C chose him as their prime ministerial candidate to give the illusion that it represents Afro-Guyanese knowing its main base is the Indo-Guyanese.

He said that some persons have not edified themselves on Guyana’s pre and post-colonial history or they would be similarly critical of Forbes Burnham.

“Whether commentators, pundits or detractors, this is a reality that is concomitant with joining either side of the political divide. Unfortunately, in Guyana’s politics, there is that sense of belonging and/or ownership, when looked at from an ethnic perspective. It is also upheld by specific sides to ensure political messaging and to achieve riled up supporters. I see those critical of me entering the political arena from the side of the PPP/C as occupants of the waiting room of political maturity,” he said.

He added, “On the issue of window dressing, I say absolutely not. Unless Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham’s role in the genesis of the People’s Progressive Party in 1950 is referred to as window dressing, I think it’s an absolute misguided comment regarding any brother or sister of African descent joining the ranks of the PPP/C. There has been and continues to be a growing number of Afro-Guyanese who have important roles in the PPP/C and have contributed significantly to the development of this country.”

‘Understanding’

And asked about how he felt to know that he will never be president under the PPP/C model and if he felt that it diminishes his worth, moreso as an Afro-Guyanese candidate, Phillips was quick to dispel that he had any aspirations to the presidency.

“Who said that? [That I can never be president?] Look, the PPP/C prime ministerial candidate is chosen though an agreement just like the coalition person. We in the Civic have always had that understanding and agreement and it has nothing to do with race. We respect the agreement. The party has a way of doing things, the same as how every other is run. We went in knowing this, so it is not about feelings, about aspirations to presidency or this or that,” he said.

“I was totally aware of the terms and when I accepted to serve this country though the PPP/C, it was never about any position; never about prime minister or president. My will is to serve and serve I will,” he added.

The PPP/C prime ministerial hopeful said that he wants the public to know that should he gain office, he will serve all the people regardless of their views of him. “It is essential to note that as the next Prime Minister of Guyana it will be my duty to serve even those who are critical of me,” he stressed.

He echoed points made that he believes he brings to the PPP/C the support of the army and that as prime minister he will ensure their interests are addressed.

“Yes, I think so. [That I have their support]…I believe my qualifications, their experience with me as a colleague and leader, my approach to leadership and management of the force and the empowerment of youths and women within the force ranging from academics to the development of sports and Technical and Vocational Education and Training, they are fully cognisant that I mean well for them. As Chief of Staff, I was also Coordinator of the Joint Services and during my tenure we were able to work closely on joint operations and other security related matters,” he said.

And while serving in the capacity of prime minister should his party win the elections, Phillips said that he will continue programmes designed for national unity, as he pointed out that he is impressed with some current initiatives.

“Perhaps the most bold and significant formal step made toward bridging this divide was the creation of a constitutional body, namely the Ethnic Relations Commission. More recently, we saw the creation of a ministry dedicated to social cohesion which to my view could have been a positive step if it had possessed a strategic and/or studied approach to the subject at hand,” he noted.

He is optimistic that Guyana will soon reach a point where racial unity is experienced across the country and persons would not have to feel fearful to publicly endorse or state their political affiliation.

The PPP/C, he said, is already moving towards this front as he has seen Guyanese across the ethnic divide embrace his party. “Critical to this reality are the plans and vision the party has for the future development of our beloved land. I ask all Guyanese to look around them and examine the things they can see with clean and unbiased lenses, and ask themselves how much they have achieved from a personal perspective under this Granger administration. It certainly cannot be house lots or economic independence,” he posited as he appealed to voters.

“One of the major achievements of the coalition government over the past four and a half years is an unbearable tax regime. Even our emerging oil and gas sector has been on auto pilot since 2015 and we have been left exposed to and vulnerable to huge international companies. The fiduciary oversight of our economy was strong under the PPP/C and Guyanese had a clear understanding of where this nation was headed and how they would benefit. This is the security that will cause all Guyanese of all ethnicities to embrace the PPP/C at the upcoming polls,” he added.