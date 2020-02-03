Trinidad student returning from China says she was screened and clear by immigration

(Trinidad Guardian) Three days after Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced a 14-day travel restriction on arriving passengers from China, a local student has returned home and was reunited with her family after she says she was screened and cleared by immigration.
The student said she was not “flagged” with any flu-like symptoms.
The 20-year-old woman from east Trinidad, who is a second-year student at the New York University, Shanghai, arrived at the Piarco International Airport close to midnight on Friday.
The scholarship recipient’s return to Shanghai one week ago coincided with the Chinese New Year which was celebrated on January 25.
However, hours after landing in China, she was informed that classes had been postponed indefinitely following the spread of the coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan province. Wuhan is approximately an eight-hour train ride from the student’s location in Shanghai.
The soft-spoken student said upon landing in China, everyone was instructed to maintain a self-imposed isolation and as such, she remained locked in her dorm until deciding to return home to T&T.
Requesting her name not be published, the Social Sciences student travelled from Shanghai to Tokyo, then to Texas and finally T&T.
Screened a total of three times, the woman said she was currently satisfied with the international and local screening procedures she had undergone.
However, she added that while T&T had activated screening procedures, she was uncertain if this would be enough as the situation continues to unfold.
“In the airports that I have passed through in the US and Tokyo, it’s pretty okay because they are doing what everyone is doing at the moment. I am not too sure as the whole situation progresses if it will be enough because I know definitely that the other airports are really cracking down on everything.”
‘I consider myself lucky’
Referring to the bans on arriving Chinese nationals by various countries around the world, the student said, “I believe I was’nt flagged because I didn’t show any signs. I haven’t been sick from the time I arrived in Shanghai, to the time I left.”
“I used my mask from the moment I left my dorm in Shanghai, straight until my arrival in Houston. Upon arriving, there was barely anyone using masks and I was instructed by the immigration officer to remove it so they could see my face. But no one had any health concerns with it. They weren’t even using masks.”
Indicating she was lucky to have been allowed to go home by local authorities, she said, “I prayed from the moment I heard what they were going to do that until I came, so yes, I consider myself lucky.”
Applauding Government for implementing the decision to restrict visitors from China in a bid to protect the local population, she claimed, “It is really scary for the people that are actually just trying to get back home because I definitely know there are Trinidadians in China who probably have not arrived home as yet, and when they do, they will probably be placed in quarantine.”
Asked to describe the atmosphere back in China, she said, “When I arrived back in China, there was barely any celebrations at all. It was just quiet and if anyone was out, they were wearing masks. I think people were just trying to isolate themselves.”
Asked if the situation was as bad as was being reported, she said, “I don’t believe it’s as bad as it’s being made out to be.”
Pointing to the fact that Shanghai has a population of just over 24 million, the student claimed, “There are probably 100 cases in Shanghai.”
“Everything is in Wuhan and they are on lockdown. The authorities stopped public transportation and people are really trying their best to be safe. Nothing is going on and everywhere is closed. There is no hysteria at all.
“I don’t think us in Trinidad have that much to worry about, mainly because per capita, it’s a really really slim statistical chance. Once we stay clean, wash our hands, we should be pretty safe.”
Acknowledging the influx of visitors being expected for Carnival, the student urged everyone to maintain a strict level of cleanliness and personal hygiene to minimise the spread of the virus.
Indicating her mother had been “panicky and very worried,” the student smiled as she remembered taking calls at least three times a day.
Briefly commenting on the situation and having her daughter back home, the mother said she was relieved her youngest child had not been detained by the authorities.
Health Minister says quarantine measures in place at Caura
Commenting on the student’s arrival, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said while he was not aware of that specific passenger, he was confident that the student would have been subjected to all screening measures that they had put in place.
He said this country’s airports and seaports have all been locked down in a bid to detect and isolate potential cases of the coronavirus.
And while he has assured that quarantine mechanisms are in place at the Caura Hospital to facilitate the isolation of such people, he is optimistic that early prevention measures would be successful to stop the entry of the virus into T&T.
Responding to questions from reporters Saturday at the Mt Hope Womens’ Clinic, Deyalsingh reinforced the announcement by Cabinet last Thursday to subject people arriving in T&T from China to a 14-day restriction which would cover the expected viral incubation period.
This means that arriving passengers will not be allowed to enter T&T until a 14-day period has elapsed.
He claimed, “Since we announced the 14-day window, Jamaica has followed suit. The Cruise Ship Alliance, which is a global alliance, has now used that. The US has now come and said anyone coming in from China will be quarantined for 14 days.”
Confirming the media would be invited to view the thermal screening procedures at the airport on Friday, Deyalsingh said the tour would include a trip to the quarantine facility at Caura Hospital.
The minister said Chinese authorities had already issued national notices advising people that anyone leaving the country would do so at their own risk.
Deyalsingh said, “It is better if you are in China and well, to stay there.”
He said it was much easier to self-isolate yourself in China than to go on a plane and risk exposing hundreds more to the virus.
He said all foreign embassies in China were being provided with the necessary supplies to treat their local who live and work in the country.
Deyalsingh said, “So far, there is no local Trinidadian or Tobagonian who has come down with the virus in China.”
On Thursday, the World Health Organisation declared the virus an international emergency.
The death toll in China has so far exceeded 250.
Coronavirus care
WHO’s standard recommendations for the general public to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses are as follows, which include hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices:
- Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water;
- When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – throw tissue away immediately and wash hands;
- Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough;
- If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider;
- When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals;
- The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.