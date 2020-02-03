Barbados PM conferred with Order of Roraima

President David Granger, this afternoon, conferred the Order of Roraima on Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley at the Ministry of the Presidency. A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency reported that Granger said Guyana is honoured on the auspicious observance of the 50th anniversary of it becoming a Republic, to induct into the élite corps of Officers of the Orders of Guyana, the Prime Minister of Barbados. In this Ministry of the Presidency photo, President Granger (left) congratulates Mottley on the conferral.
Comments