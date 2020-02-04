Barbados PM conferred with Order of Roraima

President David Granger has conferred on Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Guyana’s second highest National Award, The Order of Roraima.

Mottley has according to the citation on her award been rewarded for her “dedication and demonstrated commitment and contribution towards the strengthening of the Caribbean Community.”

“The Government and People of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana recognize your unflinching efforts in representing the interest of the Caribbean region as it pursues socio-economic development and your advocacy for the furtherance of the Caribbean Community’s Single Market and Economy,” it reads.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards stressed that the Barbadian Prime Minister has strongly represented the economic interest of the Caribbean.

“On all principles she has stood firm. This distinguished daughter of the Caribbean soil has exemplified dedication to duty and to service to the region. We commend your sterling contribution as you most deservedly join the ranks of illustrious Guyanese and other Caribbean citizens who have been bestowed with the honour of a National Award, more particularly, the Order of Roraima,” Justice Cummings-Edwards added.

President Granger in turn noted Mottley has distinguished herself as an ardent advocate of the Single Market and Economy.

“She combines her almost thirty years of political activism with her personal enthusiasm and her country’s legendary leadership in regional integration. We applaud Prime Minister Mottley’s leadership, stewardship and partnership with Caribbean states. We commend her, on her assumption of the office of Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, for her long-established commitment to Caribbean integration,” he said.

According to Granger the investiture ceremony, which was held at the Ministry of the Presidency is “richly symbolic for Guyana, Barbados and the Caribbean.”

He reminded that these two states pioneered the founding of the Caribbean Free Trade Area (CARIFTA) in 1965, prior to their Independence and uniquely, established a joint High Commission in London soon after their Indepen-dence one year later.

Additionally the two states’ Prime Ministers – Forbes Burnham and Errol Barrow – were among the four ‘founding fathers’ who signed the Treaty establishing the Caribbean Community in Chagua-ramas.

Mottley in accepting the award noted that she does it not only on her own behalf but on behalf of Barbadian citizens.

“I am conscious that it is the people of our country in Barbados over the course of centuries that have worked with the people of Guyana,” she said adding that the blood of Guyanese and Barbadians is commingled not just in the seas but among families including her own as her father’s grandfather was of Guyanese birth.

“It was Guyanese who in the 1950s and 1960s led the industrialisation of Barbados with Banks and the garment industry and across a wide range of industries,” the Barbadian Prime Minister acknowledged.

She explained that, the path of these two countries is inseparable and committed to working with Guyana on a bilateral basis outside of commitments to CARICOM.

“We do not have the population basis alone, we do not have the expertise or capital alone to go on our own and we look forward therefore, to working with the people of Guyana in making sure that we can make this Region more secure in providing a prosperous and stable future for our people. We thank you for your continuous high regard that you have shown at every stage, to the people of our country and to your commitment to CARICOM. We believe, especially at this stage, the Caribbean needs to know that it has passionate advocates in defence of the legacy we have inherited from our founding fathers,” she said.

On May 26, 2016, former Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart was also honoured with the Order of Roraima.