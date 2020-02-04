Not appropriate for CARICOM to pass judgement yet on Bouterse – Mottley

According to the current Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, it would be inappropriate for CARICOM to pass judgment on Suriname President Desi Bouterse until the matter of his conviction for 15 murders in 1982 is fully resolved by Court.

Responding to questions at a press conference yesterday held at the CARICOM Secretariat Mottley noted that while Bouterse was convicted of murder in his home state he has appealed his conviction and therefore the matter is sub judice. “We are not in the position to pass judgment on the merits of the appeal or the demerits of the appeal. To that extent we have to wait,” she stressed adding that for her it is passing strange that this matter has taken approximately 38 years and that there is also an amnesty in place for other actions taking place during that period of instability in that country.