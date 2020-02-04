Trinidad: Mother charged with failing to report rape and molestation of child by dad

(Trinidad Express) A man who allegedly raped and molested his child, and his wife who failed to report the alleged crimes, have been arrested.

Officers of the Northern Division’s CPU arrested the 40-year-old man for two counts of sexual penetration against a child and one count of sexual touching of a child.



His 37-year-old wife was also arrested on one count of failing to report sexual abuse of a minor.

WPC Lee-Periera of the Northern Division’s CPU laid the charges and the couple is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate today.



Officers of the Tobago Division’s CPU arrested a 20-year-old man for two counts of sexual penetration against a child and two counts of sexual touching of a child.

WPC Corbin-Clarke of the Tobago Division’s CPU laid the charges and the man is expected to appear before a Scarborough Magistrate today, Monday 3rd February, 2020.

The exercises were spearheaded by W/Superintendent (Ag.), George and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nowbutt and supervised by Inspector (Ag.) Singh and W/Sergeant Morton all of the CPU.