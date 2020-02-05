Guyana is a rigging field

Three weeks ago I set myself the task of combining some historical facts with a few personal reflections to make an important point in support of my hypothesis that a ‘significant shift has taken place in the global political system that threatens the PNC’s take no prisoners approach to acquiring and holding on to political power!’ (SN: 15/01/2020). A few believed that my intention was to argue that the PPP is not also threatened by this global shift but they are incorrect for in recent times the PPP has moved much closer to the PNC in the manner in which it sought to acquire and maintain its hold on government. Even stalwart PNC members would now not seriously deny that their party blatantly manipulated the national elections between1968 and 1992 and if the PPP is correct about the 2015 elections the PNC is still in that business. So rather than concluding my topic today, I will set the stage for my contention that the PPP is also in jeopardy.