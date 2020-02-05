LGBTQ+ community seeks repeal of gay sex laws, protection from discrimination

The decriminalisation of same sex relations between consenting men by year end and the inclusion of protection from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the constitution are among the 15 minimum demands being sought by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgen-der, and other Queer (LGBTQ+) community from all political parties contesting in the March 2nd general and regional elections.

The Society Against Sexual Orientation Dis-crimination (SASOD) yesterday launched the LGBTQ+ Manifesto, which comprises the list of minimum demands.

Addressing the media at the launching of the Manifesto, which was held at SASOD’s headquarters on Duncan Street, Lamaha Gardens, Managing Director of SASOD Joel Simpson said the document comprised 15 minimum demands for basic human rights. He noted that the demands in the Manifesto did not represent everything that the LGBTQ+ community is fighting for but SASOD will engage with the government beyond the Manifesto during the course of the next five years.