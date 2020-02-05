PPP will hit ground running to reduce power costs with natural gas – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday told supporters that should his party win the upcoming March 2 polls, it would immediately look at building the necessary infrastructure to bring natural gas onshore.

Speaking to a large crowd at Khaleel Bridge, Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, Jagdeo made the announcement to loud cheers.

“…So the first week in office we are going to start looking at building the pipelines to bring the gas in and generate power. And so within two to two-and-a-half years, we can reduce the cost of power significantly,” Jagdeo declared.