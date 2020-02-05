A collective indictment of the people of Guyana

Dear Editor,

It has occurred to me that the ludicrous idea that the absolute majority of a 65-member Parliament is 34, taken to its illogical limit in Guyana’s Court of final jurisdiction, the CCJ, is a collective indictment of the intelligence of us, the people of Guyana.

This fallacy, birthed in the mind of a respected attorney, so gripped the collective imagination of Guyanese, that strong emotions were aroused and it became well-nigh impossible to introduce clarity.

My friends, a simple examination of the cases cited in support of this theory would have elicited the fact that they were distinguishable or, more simply put, were not applicable to our Parliament.

If this were too daunting, an even simpler web search would have produced a chart showing the various numbers required for simple and absolute majorities of different totals.

Yes, my fellow Guyanese. We are collectively indicted for the simpler believers among us who readily embraced the theory.

The eminent Judges of the Caribbean Court of Justice abandoned their customarily sober mien and laughed.

Shame on us.

Yours faithfully,

Faye Elizabeth Alleyne