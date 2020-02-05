Republic Bank should explain this notice

Dear Editor,

I recently went to pay my E-Networks bill using my Republic Bank card via the Scotiabank POS machine. There was a notice posted on the counter which the teller alerted me to before I could have used my card.

It basically stated that Republic Bank is charging two fees for every transaction conducted using its card at Scotiabank POS machines. “$200 for regular transaction + An additional fee (exchange rate) of $1,300” – (E-Networks Official Notice.) This additional fee is a massive 650% increase on the regular fee.

E-Networks further went on to state “however, the second charge is not correct and should be reported to RB as it’s an issue with their exchange rate configured in the back end”.

Republic Bank is hereby asked to clarify the above notice posted by E-Networks. And to state if this additional fee is at all Scotiabank POS machines or just the one used by E-Networks? If it is at all machines, what is the bank doing to correct this situation? And for how long will this “anomaly” exist?

Yours faithfully,

M. Abraham