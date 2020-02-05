Slater new head of GABA

Former national player Jermaine Slater was elected to the helm of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) unopposed when the entity staged its Annual General Meeting on Sunday at Palm Court.
Slater will head a team which comprises Jermaine Benjamin (1st Vice President), Travis Burnett (Treasurer), Khalil Cave (Secretary), Lloyd Bart (Assistant Secretary Treasurer) and Rawle Toney (Public Relations Officer).
Amongst the clubs present were Plasiance Guardians, Kobras, Pacesetter, Raven, Sonics, Viking, University of Guyana (UG) Trojans and Eagles.