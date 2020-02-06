Harmon tells Carter Center team he is confident of free and fair elections

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon yesterday met with representatives of the Carter Center and said he is confident of free and fair general elections and expressed the hope that results will be declared in a timely manner.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the team from the Center was headed by Carlos Valenzuela, Field Office Director, International Election Observation Mission and included Anne Marlborough, Legal Analyst and Nicholas Jahr, Deputy Field Office Director. The Atlanta, Georgia, US-based Center has had a long association with electoral reforms and elections observation here.

Harmon told the team that the “Government has done all that is humanly possible over the past year to have the Elections Commission adequately equipped and provided with all the necessary resources, without any interference from Government to ensure that free, fair and credible elections are held.” He said that while some persons seek to cast aspersions on the work of the Commission, the Government is confident that it can and “will deliver a credible process” to the people of Guyana.