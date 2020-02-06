Fitness standards non-negotiable

Cricket West Indies’ Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams has stated that the fitness standards implemented by the Administration is non-negotiable but are sometimes tailored for players under different circumstances.

Adams spoke to this publication at the National Stadium on Wednesday, following the exclusion of Evin Lewis, who finished West Indies’ last series as the leading run scorer and Shimron Hetmyer from the Caribbean unit to face Sri Lanka after failing their fitness test.

“The lads have unfortunately not met the minimum standard which we had communicated to them sometime back so hopefully we can get them up to the standard as soon as possible,” he said.